KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Get KINGFISHER PLC/SH alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KINGFISHER PLC/SH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.55. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $8.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KINGFISHER PLC/SH (KGFHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.