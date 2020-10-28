Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $167.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

NYSE KMB opened at $134.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.22. Kimberly Clark has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

