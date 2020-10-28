Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stake Lifted by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 106.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,563,000 after acquiring an additional 214,985 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.76 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.22.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

