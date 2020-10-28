Kaman (KAMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Kaman to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.47 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kaman to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KAMN opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14. Kaman has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $68.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $467,700.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

