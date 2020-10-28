Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMDA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Kamada from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Kamada by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Kamada by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 48,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Kamada by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Kamada had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

