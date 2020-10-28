Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (JGC.L) (LON:JGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $226.00

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (JGC.L) (LON:JGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 226 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 224 ($2.93), with a volume of 3991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219 ($2.86).

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 million and a P/E ratio of 62.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 207.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 191.35.

About Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (JGC.L) (LON:JGC)

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

