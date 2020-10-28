JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Electrolux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Electrolux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

ELUXY opened at $47.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Electrolux has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $55.25.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

