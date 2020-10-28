JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Cut by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 696,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,094,000 after acquiring an additional 29,573 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 103.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 37,990 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 23,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

