JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.2% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $302.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

