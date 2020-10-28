JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $23.51 on Monday. Asana has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $29.96.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

