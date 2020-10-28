JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) a €94.80 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) has been given a €94.80 ($111.53) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 37.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €83.29 ($97.99).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) alerts:

FME opened at €68.98 ($81.15) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of €71.41 and a 200 day moving average of €72.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a fifty-two week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.