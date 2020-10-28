Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,846,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,898 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $572,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,181,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,265,000 after purchasing an additional 152,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 27.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,263,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,644,000 after purchasing an additional 269,496 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 71.9% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.