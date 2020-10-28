Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Thomas Story & Son LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 5.6% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,181,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,265,000 after buying an additional 152,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 27.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,263,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,644,000 after purchasing an additional 269,496 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 71.9% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.24 and its 200-day moving average is $147.23. The firm has a market cap of $376.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

