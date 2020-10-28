Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Increased by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.5% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,242,005,000 after buying an additional 1,168,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062,204 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,304,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,803,000 after acquiring an additional 157,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,752,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,457,000 after acquiring an additional 210,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

