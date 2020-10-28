John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the September 30th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
