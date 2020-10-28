John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the September 30th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,135,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

