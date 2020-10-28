JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.00

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $89.06, with a volume of 25128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.43.

JFrog Company Profile (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

