Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WGO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Cfra raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $49.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.10.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.52. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

