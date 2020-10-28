Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Unilever Group’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:UL)

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Unilever Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Unilever Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

UL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of UL opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Unilever Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in The Unilever Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 27,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

