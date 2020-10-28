Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,319,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after acquiring an additional 528,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,161 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,146,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $923,496,000 after purchasing an additional 359,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

