Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.61% from the company’s previous close.
ASAN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASAN opened at $23.51 on Monday. Asana has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $29.96.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $4,010,000.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.
