JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Update

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, an increase of 336.6% from the September 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.9 days.

JCDXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. JCDecaux has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $30.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

