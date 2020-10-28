Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

JSML opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.