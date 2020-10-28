Janus Henderson Group (JHG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JHG shares. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

