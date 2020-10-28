Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.32

Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.32 and last traded at $31.95, with a volume of 139328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

A number of research firms have commented on JAMF. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Get Jamf alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in Jamf during the third quarter worth about $4,307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jamf during the third quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Jamf during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Jamf Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JAMF)

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.