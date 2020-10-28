IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Shares Up 34.5%

Shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) shot up 34.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.74. 12,487,698 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,457% from the average session volume of 488,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 1.06%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IT Tech Packaging stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.52% of IT Tech Packaging at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

