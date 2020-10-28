iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 48,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

