iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,082 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $268,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 8,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.20 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $127.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.05.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.