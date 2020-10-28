iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.5% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

