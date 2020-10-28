iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

