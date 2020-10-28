iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lowered by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.5% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,186,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.8% in the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $339.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.47. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

