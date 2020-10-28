iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lowered by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,186,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $339.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.47. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

