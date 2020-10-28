iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $220.19 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $234.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

