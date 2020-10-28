iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,315 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

EEM stock opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

