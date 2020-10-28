iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,338 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $18,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5,320.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 708,274 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $81.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.04.

