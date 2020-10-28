iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 4.5% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $104.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.93. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

