iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 995,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,922,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,591 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,895,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,577,000 after acquiring an additional 143,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,360,000 after acquiring an additional 226,561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average of $62.15.

