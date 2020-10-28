iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,283 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 4.9% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,053,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95.

