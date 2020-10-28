iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Decreased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,395 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 717,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,396,000 after buying an additional 330,935 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,589,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 821.3% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 282,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,655,000 after buying an additional 251,743 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2,188.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 246,023 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.95.

