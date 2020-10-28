iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stake Decreased by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $19,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,776,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,583,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,814,000 after acquiring an additional 718,819 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 57,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.05.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

