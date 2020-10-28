iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $160.55 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $134.45 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.59.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

