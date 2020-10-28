IQVIA Holdings Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.82 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IQVIA in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.85. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $159.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.80. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.0% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 88,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,320 shares of company stock worth $30,498,048. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

