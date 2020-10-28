Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of IONS opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.69.
In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,889 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $135,378.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,386.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $101,413.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,203 shares of company stock worth $252,600 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
See Also: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.