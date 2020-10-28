Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s 9th Largest Position

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 2.9% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 503.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 693,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,578 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,422,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 394,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 223,002 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,656,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,552,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,284,000 after acquiring an additional 129,209 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.77.

