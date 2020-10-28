Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 3,750.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of IUS opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.