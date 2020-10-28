Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Update

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the September 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NASDAQ:PID opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.