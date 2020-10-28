Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a growth of 762.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

PIE stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

