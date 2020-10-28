Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a growth of 762.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
PIE stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $20.55.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.
About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
