Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) is Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s Largest Position

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,585 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 13.3% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned approximately 1.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCK opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

See Also: Channel Trading

