Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

OTCMKTS IIJIY opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. Internet Initiative Japan has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 0.19.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $468.42 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Internet Initiative Japan will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

