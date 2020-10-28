Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.11

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 16764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.
Several research firms have recently commented on IFS. Scotiabank upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intercorp Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.
The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 19.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 48.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 80,622 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 116.7% during the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 396,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 213,743 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 515,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,442 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 224,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 433,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.
