Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.11

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 16764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on IFS. Scotiabank upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intercorp Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 19.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.26. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $344.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 48.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 80,622 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 116.7% during the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 396,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 213,743 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 515,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,442 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 224,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 433,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

