Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Inter Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Shares of IPPLF stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

